Creation of union parliament of Russia, Belarus an ‘eventual matter’ — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The establishment of the union parliament of Russia and Belarus is currently not on the table, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, calling this issue "eventual."

"As for the parliament, this is not on the table yet. This is a matter for the future, an eventual matter," he told journalists Friday.

When asked whether establishment of any joint Union State management bodies is in the works, Peskov said "not at this moment."

"Indeed, certain working mechanisms, coordination mechanisms will be established in compliance with the union programs," he said.