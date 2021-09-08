Russian, Indian top security brass agree to coordinate approaches to work on Afghanistan

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and National Security Advisor for the Indian Prime Minister Ajit Doval have agreed to coordinate the two countries’ approaches to efforts related to Afghanistan, the Russian Security Council said in a statement following consultations between Patrushev and Doval in New Delhi.

"The parties discussed the prospects for Russian-Indian cooperation in creating conditions for the launch of a peace process based on intra-Afghan dialogue. Besides, they agreed to coordinate approaches to efforts related to Afghanistan on multilateral platforms," the statement reads.