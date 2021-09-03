Russian-Ukrainian relations should be restored ‘the sooner, the better’, Putin says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian-Ukrainian relations should be restored sooner or later, and the sooner this happens, the better, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on Friday.

"I believe the situation, which we are facing today, is absolutely abnormal and unnatural. Sooner or later, and it’s better if this happens soon, the sooner, the better, we will restore our relations with Ukraine in a full-fledged format," Putin said.

The Russian leader is also hopeful that a Ukrainian president will once attend the EEF or the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

When asked if it is possible that Vladimir Zelensky, the current Ukrainian leader, visits one of these forums, Putin said, "It doesn’t depend on us but the Ukrainian people and voters." According to him, "the Ukrainian people should determine the level, quality and results of efforts of people that they voted for."

"If President Zelensky is elected and will steer his policies towards a normalization of ties with Russia in deed and not in name then yes," Putin concluded.