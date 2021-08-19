Putin, Macron discuss situation in Ukraine’s southeast — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 19./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed concerns over persisting tensions in the southeast of Ukraine in a telephone call with the French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, the Kremlin press service reported on Thursday.

The leaders "exchanged opinions on the issue of the settlement of the crisis in Ukraine. Concerns were expressed in connection with the continuing tensions in the southeast of Ukraine," the press service said.

It said that Putin had drawn attention of Macron to destructive actions by Kiev, "which has been intentionally exacerbating the situation along the contact line of late, as well as is producing provocative legislative initiatives that are directly at variance with the Minsk agreements," the press service said.

Besides, Putin and Macron confirmed the importance of Kiev’s implementation of all the earlier achieved agreements and first of all the Minsk agreements of 2015 as "the basis for the settlement having no alternative".

With this in view, the leaders "confirmed a bid to coordinate efforts of Russia and France in the Normandy format," the press service added.