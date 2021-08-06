Russia working to reduce risks of use of nuclear weapons in armed conflicts — embassy

WASHINGTON, August 6. /TASS/. Russia is working with international partners to reduce the risks of the use of nuclear weapons in armed conflicts, the Russian embassy in the United States said on Friday.

"August 6 and 9 are anniversaries of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima & Nagasaki. To prevent such atrocities in the future Russia works with international partners on curtailing global arms race and reducing risks of nuclear weapons use in armed conflicts," the embassy wrote on its Twitter account.

On August 6, 1945, US bomber B-29 Enola Gay dropped a four-tonne uranium bomb codenamed Little Boy on Hiroshima. The explosion instantly killed an estimated 70,000 to 100,000 people. The overall number of fatalities exceeded 140,000. Three days later, in the morning of August 9, 1945 another B-29 bomber dropped a plutonium bomb on Nagasaki, killing 70,000 and razing the city to the ground. Over years the radiation sickness claimed another 152,000 lives.