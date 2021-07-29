Putin welcomes plans to create special economic zone in Belgorod region

NOVO-OGAREVO, July 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the idea of creating a special economic zone in the Belgorod region.

On Thursday, during a meeting with the head of state, held in a video conference mode, acting governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov voiced plans to double the gross regional product by 2030. In his opinion, this can be done by implementing serious investment projects. The acting head of the region said that large companies have such intentions, but it is possible to launch this process by creating a special economic zone.

"As for the free economic zone, we need to figure it out. But in general, of course, if there are conditions for ongoing investment processes in the region, it is very important, we will definitely consider it. I would support this idea," the President assured.

Earlier it was reported that in the Belgorod region it is planned to create a special economic zone with the attraction of more than 250 billion rubles ($3.4 bln) of investments. The special economic zone will help provide jobs for more than 1,300 Belgorod residents.