Kremlin highlights importance of sovereign Internet test

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Kremlin considers testing Russia’s Internet (Runet) to ensure it can work when disconnected from the global network is a vital measure, considering that the country should be ready for anything in the sanctions policy age, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We are aware of these tests, and they are vital. We are living in a century, when cybercrime is growing rapidly, and there is still no active international interaction in the war on cybercrimes," Peskov pointed out.

"Besides, we are living in a century, when many countries are proponents of the sanctions policy, the policy of restrictions. The tools of this policy are absolutely unpredictable and, therefore, it is necessary to be ready for anything, counting on interaction and cooperation, in the first place," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

The Russian president’s press secretary readdressed the reporters’ question about the results of the sovereign Internet’s test to the telecoms watchdog and the Communications Ministry.

The RBC newspaper earlier reported citing a source on the telecoms market that the scenario of the Runet’s disconnection from the global network was tested during drills aimed at ensuring the stable, secure and integral operation of the Internet. According to the paper, the test was held on June 15 - July 15 across Russia while reports on the drills would be prepared by August 31.