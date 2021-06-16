Putin says US initiated steps to worsen bilateral relations with Russia

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Diplomatic relations between Russia and the United States worsened due to initiatives on behalf of the American side, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists on Wednesday following his summit talks with US President Joe Biden in Geneva.

Asked whether the Russian-American diplomatic relations hit the bottom, Putin said: "It’s hard to say at the moment, because all steps in regard to the deterioration in the Russian-American relations were not initiated by us and they were taken by the American side."

"[US] Congressmen are very crafty, and I don’t know, what they can up with next time," the Russian president said.

"On the whole, we do realize what our American partners speak about, and they know well what we speak about, when it comes to the so-called ‘red lines’," Putin continued. "But I must sincerely say that we are still far from making emphases and starting to make divisions."

The talks of Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden were held at the Villa La Grange in Geneva on June 16. This was be the first Russian-US summit since Putin met with former US President Donald Trump in Helsinki in July 2018.