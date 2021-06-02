Russia invited to take part in Berlin conference on Libya

ST.PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has received an invitation to take part in the second Berlin conference on the Libyan settlement due on June 23, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told journalists on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2021) on Wednesday.

"Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov has received an invitation signed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. They are inviting to come on June 23. I think of course Russia will participate," Bogdanov said, noting that his own participation depended on the working schedule.

On January 19, 2020, Berlin hosted the first conference on the Libyan settlement at the level of the heads of state and government, including Russia. In the final document, its participants called for a ceasefire, creating the 5+5 committee, undertook commitments to refrain from meddling in Libyan affairs, offered to create a unified government and launch reforms for restoring the statehood lost after NATO intervention in 2011.