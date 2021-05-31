Russian, US diplomats discuss ways to prevent tensions between Israel, Palestine

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Minister’s Special Envoy for the Middle East Settlement Vladimir Safronkov and US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr have discussed steps to prevent another armed conflict between Palestinians and Israelis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday following a telephone call between the two senior diplomats, held on May 28.

"The parties noted with satisfaction that Palestinians and Israelis continued to abide by a ceasefire declared on May 21, and discussed steps that the Middle East Quartet (Russia, the United States, the United Nations, and the European Union) could take to prevent another armed conflict around the Gaza Strip," the statement reads.

Russia emphasized the need to create conditions for the resumption of direct Israeli-Palestinian talks as soon as possible in order to resolve fundamental final status issues based on decisions made by the United Nations General Assembly and the UN Security Council, as well as on the two-state solution.

A ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian groups active in Gaza took effect on May 21. The exchange of rocket fire had been raging for 11 days. The armed conflict killed about 250 people in the Gaza Strip and left some 2,000 wounded. Thirteen people lost their lives in Israel.