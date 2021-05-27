Events around Belarus affect economic relations between Moscow and Minsk — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The introduction of measures against Belarus by certain Western countries may affect the economic relations between Moscow and Minsk, but a way out of this situation can be found, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Since we provide direct or indirect assistance to our Belarusian partners on an ongoing basis, a certain unfavorable background around Belarus complicates the situation, but this does not mean that there can be no way out of it," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He did not answer a question about whether there had been a request from Minsk to increase economic assistance from Moscow.

"We need to wait for contacts [between the presidents of the two countries in Sochi on May 28], the eve of contacts it is hardly appropriate to talk about details," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov declined to comment on the possible damage that Western sanctions could inflict on the Belarusian economy.