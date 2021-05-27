Moscow finds Polish president's latest statements about Russia intolerable — Peskov

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin finds intolerable Polish President Andrzej Duda's latest rhetoric towards Russia, in particular his claim Russia was an "abnormal country". Moscow wishes to have friendly relations with all neighbors, including Poland, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday.

"We feel bad about such rhetoric. We do not like it, and we do not accept it," the Kremlin official said in reply to a question. Russia is a friendly country, it is strong, self-confident and absolutely independent. While possessing all these qualities, Russia seeks friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with all neighbors, including Poland".

"We find it very regrettable that hatred towards our country blinds the eyes of some Polish politicians, including the president, and leaves no chance for them to display political wisdom," Peskov stressed.

Earlier, mass media quoted Duda's statements made during a visit to Georgia. He reportedly described Russia as an "abnormal country" and an "aggressor country".