Belarusian air traffic controllers tried to minimize threat to Ryanair flight — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Belarusian air traffic controllers tried to minimize possible threat to the Ryanair flight, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"In general, there could be a threat to the lives not only Russian nationals but all people who were onboard the plane. Air traffic controllers reportedly took certain steps to minimize this threat," he said, adding that all necessary notifications were made in conformity with international regulations.