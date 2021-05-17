Double standards felt more and more in human rights sphere — Russian ombudsman

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Double standards are being felt more and more often in the field of the protection of human rights, despite the dialogue between Russia and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova said Monday.

Moskalkova was speaking at the opening of training courses of the European Training Institute and the Council of Europe, operating at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"It is very important that we engage in a dialogue with the European Court of Human Rights and we perceive the feedback expressed in our direction. […] Last year, we adopted a law on compensation over inappropriate detention conditions. Of course, this immediately lowered the number of appeals - people in Russia can receive this compensation. This is also a result of dialogue and involvement. But, unfortunately, double standards and a politicized approach are being felt more and more often in the human rights field," Moskalkova said.

"We see it in requests - and sometimes in their harsh language - regarding rallies in Russia and in France, regarding arrests and detention in Russia and in other states, regarding many other political issues. We, of course, want and expect understanding and an equal attitude to all members of the Council of Europe regarding sensitive and developing matters," she added.

Besides, Moskalkova underscored that she advocates the "deepest dialogue and continued membership of Russia in the Council of Europe."

"But, what colleague [Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander] Grushko has stated completely openly and correctly, cannot be left without a reaction," she noted.

Earlier, Grushko stated that Russia is concerned over the politicization of the ECHR operation, which threatens the entire Council of Europe human rights system.