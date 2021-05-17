{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Double standards felt more and more in human rights sphere — Russian ombudsman

The spokeswoman pointed to the harsh rhetoric regarding rallies in Russia and in France, arrests and detention in Russia and in other states, and many other political issues

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Double standards are being felt more and more often in the field of the protection of human rights, despite the dialogue between Russia and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova said Monday.

Read also
EU sanctions against Russia contradict the interests of European Union itself - diplomat

 Moskalkova was speaking at the opening of training courses of the European Training Institute and the Council of Europe, operating at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"It is very important that we engage in a dialogue with the European Court of Human Rights and we perceive the feedback expressed in our direction. […] Last year, we adopted a law on compensation over inappropriate detention conditions. Of course, this immediately lowered the number of appeals - people in Russia can receive this compensation. This is also a result of dialogue and involvement. But, unfortunately, double standards and a politicized approach are being felt more and more often in the human rights field," Moskalkova said.

"We see it in requests - and sometimes in their harsh language - regarding rallies in Russia and in France, regarding arrests and detention in Russia and in other states, regarding many other political issues. We, of course, want and expect understanding and an equal attitude to all members of the Council of Europe regarding sensitive and developing matters," she added.

Besides, Moskalkova underscored that she advocates the "deepest dialogue and continued membership of Russia in the Council of Europe."

"But, what colleague [Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander] Grushko has stated completely openly and correctly, cannot be left without a reaction," she noted.

Earlier, Grushko stated that Russia is concerned over the politicization of the ECHR operation, which threatens the entire Council of Europe human rights system.

Strategic stability must be the focus of Russia-US negotiations, says Lavrov
Everything that affects strategic stability, including nuclear and non-nuclear weapons and offensive and defensive weapons must be on the negotiating table, Russia's top diplomat said
Read more
Prague slams Russia’s decision to include Czech Republic into list of unfriendly states
According to the statement, Russia’s move is "completely contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations"
Read more
Russia stresses readiness for dialogue, spokesman says regarding list of unfriendly states
The US and the Czech Republic were included in the list of unfriendly foreign states approved by the Russian government and published on Friday
Read more
US embassy should comply with Moscow’s ban on hiring Russians by August 1 — ministry
The list of unfriendly countries, published by the Russian government on Friday, includes the United States and the Czech Republic
Read more
Russian PM unveils breakthrough in import substitution
Read more
Press review: Israel headed for civil war and Armenian PM appeals to post-Soviet bloc
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 14
Read more
UFC fighter Magomedsharipov to miss at least 6 months due to health problems
The Russian, 30, has 18 victories and only one loss in MMA
Read more
Blinken to discuss Nord Stream 2 issue with Lavrov
United States are looking for a more predictable, stable relationship with Russia, a senior US Department of State official told
Read more
Ceasefire between Israel and Palestine is top priority task, says Russian senior diplomat
Moscow calls for efforts to create conditions for relaunching peace dialogue between Palestine and Israel, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said
Read more
Russia ready to provide venue in Moscow for Palestinian-Israeli talks, lawmaker says
Russia supports a meeting of the Middle East Quartet, head of the Russian State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky said
Read more
Palestinians highly appreciate Russia’s position - PFLP leader
Marwan Abedal, head of the political bureau of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, called on the world community to finally see that "time has come to settle the Arab-Israeli conflict through implementing UN resolutions that were passed but never fulfilled
Read more
Belarus ready to respond to threats from NATO together with Russia - senior army official
Two countries hold joint military exercises, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces Igor Korol said
Read more
Chinese probe lands on Mars — Xinhua
The Tianwen-1 mission to Mars was launched last summer
Read more
Palestine calls for urgent meeting of Middle East Quartet foreign ministers
This is necessary to stop the dangerous course of events, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal noted
Read more
Roscosmos ready to share water with NASA astronauts aboard ISS after US equipment setback
As the Russian space agency specified, the US crew has its own stock of water
Read more
Palestine values Turkey’s stance, doesn’t want comparisons to Karabakh, ambassador says
Earlier, the Turkish leader stated that Ankara supports the Palestinians in the same spirit it had earlier supported Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
EU interested in Nord Stream 2 — energy minister
The project is still planned to be completed in 2021, Russia’s Minister of Energy Nikolay Shulginov said
Read more
Putin spotlights scheme to turn Ukraine into anti-Russia entity
Putin emphasized that a purge campaign was clearly in progress throughout Ukraine’s political playing field
Read more
Press review:Russia may widen unfriendly states' list and end to Israel-Palestine workable
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 17th
Read more
Russia's president shares his view on Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Vladimir Putin told Abbas that Russia supports immediate resumption of direct Palestinian-Israeli talks
Read more
Putin vows Russia will promptly respond to threats caused by situation in Ukraine
The Russian president said the "political and selective" decisions made in Ukraine were aimed at cleaning up the political space from forces that advocate a peaceful resolution of the crisis in the country's southeast
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries.
There are two countries on the list
Read more
Greece allows entry of unlimited number of Russians
All those arriving in Greece should observe all restrictive anti-pandemic measures in effect in the country
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine effective against Indian coronavirus strain, says expert
India’s health ministry reported in late March that a new coronavirus variant with E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein had been detected in the country
Read more
Gaza radicals announce new massive strikes on Israeli cities and army bases
The intensive exchange of rocket fire between Israel and the Gaza Strip has been going on since May 10, following riots that erupted at East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque in early May
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet to get seven warships in 2021
The Fleet earlier reported that it had received seven combat ships and vessels in 2020
Read more
Hamas claims strike at Israel’s Urim military base — report
The movement also announced new strikes on the city of Netivot
Read more
Black Sea Fleet starts monitoring British patrol ship - defense ministry
The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have started monitoring the activities of the Trent patrol vessel of the British Navy, which entered the Black Sea waters on May 16, the statement said
Read more
Air raid sirens go off, explosions heard in Tel Aviv
The IDF press service announced that air sirens were activated in the city and its suburbs
Read more
EU thinks Russia’s list of unfriendly states unfounded, High Representative says
Josep Borrell expressed full solidarity with the Czech Republic and the United States
Read more
European Council head says Russia’s list of unfriendly states undermines diplomatic ties
"Full solidarity with Czech Republic," he added
Read more
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to carry out seven long-distance missions in 2021
The Baltic Fleet planned to hold over 34 drills in 2021
Read more
Second Sputnik V shipment delivered in India
Russia envoy Nikolai Kudashev underscored that this shipment was timely
Read more
Russia shouldn't rush to abandon oil exports, says Energy Minister
According to him, the intention to switch to carbon-neutral energy is typical for many countries today, that is why the carbon tax has become an urgent agenda for them
Read more
Hamas announces rocket launch at Israel’s Beersheba, reports say
Palestinian media reported Friday that the missiles were launched at 16:00 local time, aimed at Israeli military objects, in response to the recent Israeli strikes at the Gaza Strip
Read more
Gaza radicals fire over 50 rockets at Israel since midnight - state radio
The Israeli forces dropped at least 100 bombs on underground facilities and bunkers of Hamas in the Gaza Strip’s central and northern parts, Israel’s Kan state radio reported
Read more
Armenia says Azerbaijani forces remain in Syunik, demands their withdrawal
Armenia’s Defense Ministry noted that Azerbaijani forces "must return to their original positions without any preconditions"
Read more
Russia’s security chief, Serbian interior minister discuss Balkan situation
The sides paid special attention to counter-terrorism issues and also exchanged opinions on the situation on the Balkan Peninsula as a whole
Read more
Kiev may offer Moscow to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainians convicted in Russia
On May 13, Kiev’s Pechersky District Court placed Medvedchuk under house arrest until July 9
Read more
Washington describes Blinken-Lavrov meeting as attempt to achieve greater stability
During their meeting, Lavrov and Blinken will discuss the possible Russian-US summit and the entire range of bilateral issues,
Read more
Expert says spike in coronavirus cases in Russia unlikely
The scientist advised to monitor the degree of collective immunity in every Russian region
Read more
SpaceX launches rocket with 54 satellites
The missile’s first stage was used in seven previous launches
Read more
Massive rally in support of Palestine takes place in New York
The rally in Brooklyn has gathered about 500 people
Read more
Russia to resume regular air service with 5 more countries from May 25
Besides, Russia will be resuming international regular flights from five more cities on its territory
Read more
All international airlines halt air service with Israel - radio
According to Israel’s state radio Kan, the airlines from the UAE were among the last ones to suspend the flights to Israel
Read more
COVID-19 incidence worldwide drops by almost 20% over one week
The highest incidence remains in India, there, about 350,000 daily infections are being recorded while as recently as early May, 400,000-410,000 were being documented
Read more
Israeli forces destroy Hamas internal security headquarters — report
The IDF attacked Hamas' central bank, according to the Jerusalem Post
Read more
Press review: Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes and Russia beefs up Baltic security
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, May 13
Read more
Israel hits Hamas weapons depots in Gaza Strip, sirens sounding in Israeli cities - IDF
Israeli drones have hit two Hamas weapons depots in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said
Read more
Israel’s ambassador hails consultations with Russian diplomats on Middle East settlement
The diplomat had working meetings with Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin.
Read more
Emergency session of OIC to be held on May 16 at Turkey’s initiative, Ankara says
It will be conducted at the level of foreign ministers, a statement by Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said
Read more