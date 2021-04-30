Moscow still waiting for Kiev’s proposals on potential Putin-Zelensky meeting

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Moscow has not received Kiev’s proposals on holding a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

The Kremlin is waiting for specific initiatives to be submitted at an official or working level, he said. "Probably, at least at the working or official level we should receive and be informed about some particular proposals," Peskov said.

"There hasn’t been anything so far - neither on the agenda nor on anything," he noted. According to Peskov, Moscow "is waiting for some particular proposals."

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky earlier said in an interview with Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper that Vatican City could be "a perfect venue for dialogue [with Russian President Vladimir Putin] about peace in Donbass." The Holy See and Pope Francis are ready to facilitate work towards a Ukrainian settlement, and possible mediation assistance could be provided within the framework of the Minsk Group, Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, Prefect of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches, told La Repubblica.

In comment on how the Kremlin viewed this mediation and whether there were some details of the meeting, Peskov answered that he could not share any particular data on that matter.