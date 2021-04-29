Cardinal says Vatican could aid Ukrainian peace process through Minsk Group’s efforts

ROME, April 29. /TASS/. The Holy See and Pope Francis are ready to facilitate work towards a Ukrainian settlement, and possible mediation assistance could be provided within the framework of the Minsk Group, Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, Prefect of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches, told Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper.

"There is the Minsk Group that is working to mediate [the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict]. I believe the Holy See’s possible support can be given within the framework of that group," the publication quotes the cardinal as saying. In his view, any contribution made by the pontiff, the way it was done to resolve other conflict situations, could serve as a general message in the name of establishing peace.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky earlier said in an interview with the La Repubblica newspaper that Vatican City could be "a perfect venue for dialogue [with Russian President Vladimir Putin] about peace in Donbass." According to Sandri, he is unaware of any meeting being arranged there.

The Vatican’s diplomatic sources told TASS that Pope Francis supported the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

The pontiff has repeatedly cited the conflict in eastern Ukraine, calling on the warring parties to abandon any further spiral of violence. In recent weeks, he has expressed concern about the escalation of tensions in the region. At the initiative of the head of the Roman Catholic Church, a charitable fundraising event for Ukraine was organized in Catholic churches in 2016. At that time, 16 million euro in total had been collected, the newspaper recalled. Later on, these funds were transferred for the implementation of projects to help the population of Donbass.