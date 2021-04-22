Moscow to respond to Bratislava’s unfriendly steps

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Moscow is deeply disappointed by the unfriendly steps of Bratislava, it will provide a response to these actions soon, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on Thursday, commenting on Slovakia’s decision to expel three employees of the Russian Embassy in Bratislava.

"We are deeply disappointed by the unfriendly actions of Bratislava, which has decided to show pseudo-solidarity with Prague on a fabricated case," the diplomat said. "Our response will follow shortly."

Earlier on Thursday, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced the decision to expel three Russian diplomats from the republic. They must leave Slovakia within the next few days. This is Bratislava’s response to Prague’s request to NATO and EU member states, asking them to show solidarity with the Czech Republic, which earlier declared a number of Russian embassy employees in Prague personae non gratae over the explosions at ammunition depots in the Czech village of Vrbetice in 2014. The Czech government claims that Russian special services were involved in the incident.