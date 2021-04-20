Russian envoy slams anti-Syrian accusations at OPCW as far-fetched

THE HAGUE, April 20. /TASS/. The accusations against Syria made by some Western states in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are far-fetched and motivated by geopolitical interests, Russia’s envoy to the organization Alexander Shulgin said.

"It’s highly likely that Western states will pass a draft resolution on stripping Syria of rights and privileges under the pretext of Syria’s violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention," Shulgin told an event "The truth and the lie about the use of chemical weapons in Syria" held in the run-up to resuming the work of the 25th session of the member-states’ Conference.

"This conclusion stems from the conclusions by the attributive team [Investigation and Identification Team (IIT) - TASS]," the diplomat said. "We have paid attention many times that this a completely illegitimate body, created in violation of the convention and to the detriment of the UN Security Council’s exclusive right."

"The accusations against Syria are far-fetched," Shulgin emphasized. "They are motivated by a geopolitical plot of those countries, which are promoting their selfish agenda on the Syrian issue. Practically, this means achieving the goal of toppling the government and the authorities in Syria. We hope that those delegations, which will begin to work tomorrow and discuss this issue, will develop their own independent stance and will be able to pass a responsible decision.".