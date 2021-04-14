Kremlin refrains from comment whether Putin, Biden discussed notorious ABC interview

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting whether US President Joe Biden’s recent scandalous interview was mentioned during the recent phone call between Biden and Vladimir Putin.

"I will leave this without comments," the spokesman said.

On April 13, the two presidents had their second phone call since Biden’s assumption of office. According to the Kremlin, the two presidents had a substantial discussion of the bilateral relations and a number of international issues. The White House disclosed that Biden proposed to hold an in-person meeting in a third country.

Biden gave the abovementioned notorious interview to ABC in March. In particular, he said at the time that the Russian president will have to "pay a price" for alleged meddling in US internal affairs, calling Putin a "killer." Following these remarks, the Russian Foreign Ministry withdrew its ambassador for consultations. The latter has remained in Moscow since March 21.