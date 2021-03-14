Russian MP slams British probe against Assad's wife as pressure

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. The UK’s investigation against Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad’s wife is an element of psychological pressure in the run-up to the presidential elections, Head of Russia’s State Duma (lower house) group for relations with the Syrian parliament Dmitry Sablin stated on Sunday.

"In the 11th year of the armed conflict in Syria, the British discovered that the president's wife "had influence in leadership," supported Syrians in the fight for their country, and launched an investigation - just at the moment when the woman, who has just been treated for cancer, is combating COVID-19. Well, there is no need to talk about any moral regarding our Western partners. It is obvious that this is an element of psychological pressure on the country's leadership ahead of the presidential elections, which are due to be held this year," according to Sablin, who is the first deputy chairman of the Combat Brotherhood organization.

The Russian MP recalled that at the beginning of the conflict, the West "repeatedly published fakes that Asma Assad had fled the country." "When it turned out that she did not heed these "hints", some personal sanctions were imposed against her. Now there is an investigation and I’m sure, the result will be usual - "highly likely" guilty," Sablin noted.

The lawmaker emphasized that during the conflict the Syrian president’s wife took care of the wounded and the victims’ families. "This kind and courageous woman does a great job of supporting those who need it most. Jointly we arranged a trip to Syria for the families of our servicemen who were killed in the line of duty on Syrian soil. Her care, kindness, words of condolences and gratitude are remembered by Roman Philipov's parents, the children of Marat Akhmetshin and Oleg Peshkov as well as Nadezhda Durachenko’s daughter," Sablin went on to say.

He recalled that earlier Russia’s delegation had given Asma Assad a Donbass souvenir - a wrought-iron rose growing out of a casing. "She liked it very much. I wish her to remain as beautiful and resilient and continue to support those who need her help," the Russian MP concluded.

Earlier, The Sunday Times newspaper reported that British police had launched a preliminary investigation against Asma Assad, the wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, which could result in depriving her of British citizenship.