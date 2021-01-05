Putin, Merkel discuss possible prospects for joint production of COVID-19 vaccines

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have discussed the potential joint production of coronavirus vaccines, the Kremlin press service reported on Tuesday.

"[They] discussed issues related to cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic with an emphasis on the possible prospects for joint production of vaccines. An agreement was reached to continue contacts on the issue between the two countries’ health ministries and other specialized agencies," the report said.