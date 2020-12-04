Kremlin welcomes removal of restrictions on Russian language in post-Soviet countries

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes the removal of restrictions on the use of the Russian language in the post-Soviet states, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, commenting on a Moldovan bill advancing the status of Russian in the country.

"One way or another, people speak and will continue to speak Russian in post-Soviet countries, using Russian is natural for those who live in post-Soviet countries," he pointed out. "This is why we certainly welcome all moves aimed at removing obstacles that prevent people from speaking the language they prefer," Peskov added.

On December 3, Moldova’s parliament passed the first reading of a bill that restores the status of Russian as the language of inter-ethnic communication. Another bill that was passed in the first reading removes the 2017 ban on Russian TV channels.