Kremlin notes anxiety and pessimism in Russian society due to COVID-19

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The Kremlin has noted a high level of anxiety and pessimism in Russian society due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

When asked about the public’s state of mind during the pandemic, Peskov said: "Naturally, there is anxiety and pessimism due to the fact that there is a pandemic in the country and in the entire world." "Unfortunately, this does not give cause for optimism," he noted.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, "there is no way to avoid the pandemic’s influence on the public’s spirits."