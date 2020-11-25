Russia’s daily number of coronavirus deaths exceeds 500 for first time

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. As many as 507 coronavirus deaths were recorded in Russia in the past 24 hours, up from 491 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.

Russia reports over 23,600 new coronavirus cases over past day

The coronavirus death toll has climbed to 37,538.

According to data from the crisis center, 1.74% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 21 deaths were recorded in the Krasnoyarsk region, 15 in the Rostov region and 11 in the Perm region. The Omsk and Nizhny Novgorod regions reported 12 fatalities each.