Russia reports over 23,600 new coronavirus cases over past day

The average growth rate dropped from 1.2% to 1.1%.

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia reported 23,675 coronavirus cases in the past day, the lowest daily case tally since November 19, and the total caseload rose to 2,162,503, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

The lowest growth rates in the past 24 hours were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0.5%), Dagestan, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region (0.6%), the Republics of Kalmykia, Kabardino-Balkaria and Mari El (0.7%).

Moscow confirmed 4,685 new coronavirus cases, the lowest figure since November 18. St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, reported the highest daily case tally of 3,421 since the start of the pandemic.

In the past day, 457 new cases were confirmed in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 388 in the Svedlovsk Region, 362 in the Republic of Karelia, 361 in the Arkhangelsk Region and 333 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

Currently, 464,564 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.