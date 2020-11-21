Russia intends to prevent further bloodshed in Karabakh, Russian Defense Minister says

YEREVAN, November 21. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutiunyan in Yerevan said that Russia intends to prevent further bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh. A fragment of the meeting was published on Saturday on the website of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

"Next, I hope there is a lot of work to do on establishing a peaceful life in Karabakh, and from our side, of course, the main goal is to prevent bloodshed. This is the task that our Supreme Commander-in-Chief set before us, and we are certainly committed to it. We came with a big plan, we hope to implement it," Shoygu said.

On Saturday, an intergovernmental delegation from Russia arrived in Yerevan, which includes Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, and Head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would send a delegation to Azerbaijan and Armenia, consisting of the heads of a number of ministries and departments. The Russian leader stressed that the delegation’s task would be to consider the most pressing issues of the implementation of the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9, including humanitarian issues.

On September 27, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh worsened, active battles began on the disputed territory. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh from 00:00 Moscow time on November 10. The military units of Azerbaijan and Armenia stopped at their positions, and the forces of Russian peacekeepers were deployed in the region.