Victory over COVID-19 pandemic is in sight, says Moscow mayor

"Moscow’s outpatient clinics are the best in the country. Experienced and dedicated doctors and trained nurses who are performing a real professional feat today amid the coronavirus pandemic work there," he noted.

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The victory over the coronavirus pandemic is in sight, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote in a blog post on Friday.

According to Sobyanin, the most important thing now is to ensure the timely diagnosis of COVID-19 patients. "However, the victory over the pandemic is in sight, and then such things as the possibility to undergo a medical examination closer to one’s home and the comfort of seeing a doctor will become important for patients again," he wrote.

To date, 2,015,608 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,526,656 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 34,850 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

Moscow tops the list of Russia’s regions in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases. The Russian capital has so far reported 533,068 coronavirus cases, 394,252 people have recovered, and 8,159 patients have died.