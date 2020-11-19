Syria settlement process moving forward despite pandemic, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The Syria settlement process is moving forward despite the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Thursday. Lavrov’s opening remarks have been published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

"We can see that despite objective difficulties, primarily, the coronavirus pandemic, the Syria settlement process is moving forward," Lavrov pointed out. "We have also taken note of the need to further boost political efforts to resolve the issue, as well as of the steps that you are taking in order to resume the Constitutional Committee’s activities. We expect that the plans that we agreed with the Syrian parties, including Damascus, will be implemented after all," he added.

The situation has stabilized in much of Syria although hotbeds of terrorism remain in the country, Lavrov said.

