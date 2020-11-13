Russia briefed US, France on its efforts for settlement in Karabakh, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia has briefed the United States and France (as co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk group) on its efforts for a settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a video conference on the solution of humanitarian issues in Nagorno-Karabakh, which Russian President Vladimir Putin held on Friday.

"We briefed our counterparts, in the first place, France and the United States as co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. I had a talk with France’s foreign minister to explain in detail the situation and the efforts that we have taken. Also, we talked to our US counterparts," Lavrov said. "The UN Security Council in New York was informed in detail about the efforts taken by Russia, which allowed for concluding the November 9 agreement.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.