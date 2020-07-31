Diplomat bashes baseless US media hysteria of Moscow running COVID-19 ‘fake news’ campaign

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Reports of a number of US media outlets about Russia’s alleged dissemination of fake news regarding the COVID-19 situation in the US are cynical and groundless, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published Friday.

"We noted that the ungrounded allegations of connections of certain websites (in particular, InfoRos.ru, Infobrics.org and OneWorld.press) with the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces cite ‘anonymous officials’ and a classified report - that is, the kind of information, that could not be checked for credibility," the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out.

This trick, which has become a know-how of US elites, is now widely used in Western journalist practice, the Ministry added.

"The authors of these publications and the very concept of ‘Russian meddling in everything’ untie their hands by not providing specific facts or at least somewhat substantial proof," the statement runs.

"Allegations that Russia conducts a ‘systematic and focused work on spreading fake news and therefore sowing chaos’ sound especially cynical amid the internal political situation in the US and in the context of campaign race revving up," the Ministry said. "We are certain that the notorious ‘Russian card’ will now be played without any reason."

Earlier, respected US editions published reports, alleging that the Russian intelligence uses English-language websites to spread fake news about the COVID-19 epidemic in the US.