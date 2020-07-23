Russia is ready to cooperate with any US president elected by Americans

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia has never interfered and won’t interfere with the US elections and is willing to cooperate with any president elected by the Americans, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said at a press conference on the results of the spring session on Thursday.

"Who will be elected president - this is the right of the American people. We have never interfered and we won’t interfere. Even if somebody wanted to, it is impossible to do. Whoever the American people elect, we will attempt to [cooperate], as a responsible state, as a responsible member of the international community, we will make every effort to improve the cooperation with the US," she said.

"Russia is ready to build mutually beneficial relationship with the US with any president. It is extremely important for the bilateral relations. And we all know and understand that the Russian-American relationship is the most serious factor of global stability and security in the world," she added

According to the council speaker, Russia had high hopes that with the arrival of Donald Trump in 2016 there will be a chance to improve the Russian-American relations. "Today with regret I have to state that it didn’t happen, that Russophobic sentiments were only increasing, escalating," she said.

The senator noted that in recent years many international institutions ensuring global stability and the agreements that served as a foundation of international security were destroyed with the direct involvement of the US.

The 59th US presidential election is scheduled for November 3.