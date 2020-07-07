Almost every development program in Russia aimed at eliminating poverty — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Almost every development program in Russia is aimed at elimination of poverty, although sometimes circumstances prevent their implementation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Tuesday.

"Of course, this [persistent level of poverty] is a problem that both the president and the Government prioritize," the spokesman underscored. "Of course, elimination of poverty is what almost every development program is aimed at, be it national projects or anything else."

"Sometimes, certain circumstances complicate the implementation of these plans, but this does not mean that the work stops," Peskov said.

He also commented on the results of a sociological study, conducted by Rosgosstrakh Life insurance company and the Perspektiva scientific foundation, who concluded that the monthly income of over 70% of Russians does not exceed 25,000 rubles ($345), while 45% of Russians have income of 15,000 rubles ($207). The spokesman said that he is unaware of the calculation methods and the capabilities of companies that conducted the survey.

"The sample is far from the biggest; we can say with certainty that it would be inappropriate to draw conclusions on a federal scale from this sample," he added.

Answering a question what income would be enough for Russians, the spokesman said this question should be addressed to the Ministry of Economic Development.