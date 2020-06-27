No violations reported on second day of constitutional amendments vote in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. No violations were reported on the second day of voting on amendments to the Russian constitution in Moscow, a deputy chairman of the Moscow City Election Commission, Dmitry Reut, has told TASS.

"There were no incidents that deserve attention. The voting in Moscow is taking place in normal regime, in a calm atmosphere," he said.

The nationwide vote to amend the Russian Constitution started on June 25 in all regions of Russia. The primary day to vote according to the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin is July 1, but Russians can also cast their ballots during the week of June 25 to June 30. According to the directive of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, the polls will be open from June 25 to July 1 from 8 am to 8 pm local time in all Russian regions, the vote count will take place after 8 pm local time on July 1 for all seven days of voting.

In addition to voting before the primary date (June 25-30), constituents can also cast ballots outside of polling stations (including outdoor areas), use contactless voting at home, or remote electronic voting in Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod region, as well cast ballots at one’s place of residence using the Mobile Voter application.