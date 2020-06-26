Russia interested in Trump’s proposal to hold expanded G7 summit, says senior diplomat

On May 30, the White House announced that Donald Trump had postponed the G7 summit until September, planning to also invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India to attend the event

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s proposal to hold an expanded G7 summit, involving Russia, Australia, India and South Korea, is of interest to Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman. "This is of interest [to Russia]. Of course, we are studying what was proposed by the US president," he said responding to a question about Trump’s initiative.

Ryabkov noted that, in general, Russia believed that the G7 format was outdated and did not reflect the balance of forces in the international arena. According to the senior diplomat, Moscow prioritizes cooperation within the G20 and BRICS. "I believe that the G7 as presented by the American side reflects a somewhat one-sided view of problems, if only because China is not among those invited to that group," Ryabkov said.

