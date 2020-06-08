Don’t preach to China: Diplomat slams G7’s ‘dysfunctional’ democracy following US turmoil

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. G7 nations, gripped by mass protests over the murder of George Floyd, an African-American Minneapolis man, who was choked to death by police in the United States, have no right to lecture China on its Hong Kong policy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

"So, after all this worldwide shame of the dysfunctional liberal-democratic system, where only weapons could fill the role of all four failed branches of power, they have decided to teach China how to run their country," Zakharova said commenting on the G7’s plans to draft a joint statement on the situation in Hong Kong.

Earlier on Monday, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported citing sources in the Japanese Foreign Ministry that G7 members were working on a joint statement demanding that Beijing review its decision to draw up a national security law in Hong Kong.