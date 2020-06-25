Russia will not try to save New START treaty at any cost, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia is not going to try to preserve the Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START treaty) at any cost, because Moscow needs it as much as Washington does, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said during an online session of the Primakov Readings forum entitled The US in the Whirlpool of Crises: Strategic Consequences.

"Naturally, we are ready. The Russian president has said so more than once, when asked if Russia was prepared to see the termination of the New START treaty. The Americans know that we will not try to save the treaty at any cost, let alone the cost we are expected to pay. We believe it is mutually beneficial and necessary to both countries.