Putin: Russia ready to prolong New START Treaty at a moment's notice

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to prolong the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) at any moment, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual news conference on Thursday.

"We are ready up to the end of the year to prolong the existing agreement, the New START Treaty. If they send it to us by mail tomorrow <…> or we are ready to sign it and send it to Washington where the respective head, including the president, should sign it," the Russian leader said.