Putin holds his annual press conference

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a traditional year-end news conference on Thursday.

A record-breaking number of journalists - 1,895 - have been accredited for the conference this year, compared to 1,702 who gathered for a similar event in 2018. Regional media outlets traditionally submitted the longest list of accredited journalists. The list also includes journalists working for federal and foreign media.

It is Putin's 15th annual press conference starting from 2001. The first such event drew more than 500 journalists.

Last year’s presidential news conference took place on December 20. It lasted 3 hours and 43 minutes. Putin answered questions from 53 mass media outlets.