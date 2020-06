Putin to address Russians on constitutional amendments if necessary — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the nation Tuesday, summing up coronavirus prevention efforts and touching upon the economy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"The president will make his address to the citizens of Russia at about 15:00 Moscow time," he said.

"The address will cover the current state of affairs, preliminary outcomes of the coronavirus fight, the situation in the economy, and us in general," the spokesman added.