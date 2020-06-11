Russian, US diplomats discuss Syrian regulation during phone call

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin and US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey have discussed Syrian regulation during a phone call on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

"They have discussed the situation "on the ground," including stabilization in Idlib, in the Euphrates area and in the south of the country," the ministry informed.

"They have discussed the promotion of the political regulation of the Syrian crisis in accordance with Resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council, which supports sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic," the ministry said.