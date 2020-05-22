US anti-Chinese policies breed problems in international relations, says diplomat

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia has taken note of an outbreak of anti-Chinese sentiment in the United States, which breeds problems in international relations, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said during an online discussion of Russia-US relations organized by the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Support Fund on Friday.

"There has been further pressure on a number of governments which Washington does not like for this or that reason. We’ve noticed an upsurge in anti-Chinese sentiment. Not just sentiment, but specific action that breeds problems in international relations," Ryabkov said.

He described this issue as a "serious one."

"We are to pool efforts to gauge its effects in the forthcoming period," Ryabkov stressed.