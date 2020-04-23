Nuclear deal does not limit Iran’s right to explore space, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The nuclear deal does not limit Iran’s right to explore space, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday, commenting on the launch of Iran’s Noor military satellite.

According to her, the United States’ call on the UN Security Council to assess if Tehran’s move was in line with Resolution 2231 was "a dirty trick." "Neither the Resolution nor the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action limit Tehran’s right and ability to peacefully explore space and develop national space programs," Zakharova pointed out.