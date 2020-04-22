Pandemic sharpens global tensions, fraught with major conflicts — senior diplomat

According to the deputy foreign minister, competition for future leadership between global centers of influence escalates as the new world order is being hammered out.

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic did not mitigate, but instead only exacerbated the competition between major powers, which is fraught with global conflicts, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov said Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, the coronavirus [pandemic] not only failed to cushion this process, but instead ramped it up and accelerated it," the diplomat said. "Divisions deepen that pose danger of major international — potentially global — conflicts, of clashes between major powers. The possibility of a nuclear war is still there."

Ideological competition with US

Russia does not seek to win over the US in an ideological competition on the former USSR territory, because it has much deeper ties with the neighboring nations, Sergei Ryabkov stated.

"I believe, we do not aim to win an ideological competition against the US on the post-Soviet territory," he said. "We view the issue in a different light. We believe that the historical, cultural, humanitarian, economic and other ties between Russia and its neighbors, which used to form a single country, are much deeper and richer than anything that the US can offer as a so-called alternative."

According to the senior diplomat, the US often seeks to force Russia’s neighbors to choose between Moscow and Washington.

"Not only us alone, but also many of our Collective Security Treaty Organization allies and Eurasian Economic Union partners observe unending US efforts to create a controlled chaos situation in a number of regions of the world, to effectively subdue sovereign nations and even entire regions to its will," the senior diplomat commented.

Russia's, US international obligations