Kremlin says unfounded accusations of man-made origin of COVID-19 unacceptable

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Kremlin says it is inappropriate to put forward groundless accusations that the virus causing COVID-19 was specifically created.

"We believe it is unacceptable and inadmissible to resort to any unfounded accusations aimed at anybody," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters commenting on suppositions of a number of American media outlets saying that the novel coronavirus is not of natural origin, hinting that it could have been allegedly manufactured in a Chinese lab.

Peskov stressed that Russian specialists are keeping in contact with the Chinese side and exchanging information. "The Chinese are working on their vaccines, we have processes moving forward in various spheres. Overall, the situation requires international cooperation," the spokesman added.