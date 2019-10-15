Atlantic hegemony dying: Era of Western global intervention fading away, says report

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Washington’s failed attempts to depose governments in Syria and Venezuela that it branded as undesirable, while trying to suck Ukraine into NATO following the overthrow of the legitimately elected government there and the civil war in Donbass, show that the era of the West’s flagrant military intervention throughout the world is becoming a thing of the past, says a report by the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Academy.

"The failure of the West’s efforts to destroy the statehood of Syria and Venezuela, impose a pro-NATO option on Ukraine and other former Soviet states by propping up the criminal activity of various terrorist groups, the unlawful activity of the opposition or encouragement by Western secret services of Bandera and other anti-Russian units indicate a crisis in the West’s power politics," said the report entitled "Global Challenges 2019: Update — politics, economy and development" posted on the academy’s website.

Likewise, Washington had to abandon new interventionist escapades in the Middle East, the report said. "The option of a war with Iran is being ruled out at the moment given the intentions of [US President Donald] Trump to run for a second term in 2020. He promised his voters that the US would not get involved in any more wars in the Middle East," the report went on to say.

"This crisis of the genre says a lot, first of all that the epoch of the West’s overt use of force to interfere across the globe is becoming history. There are neither resources, nor reasons that can be ‘peddled’ to the Western public — there are no existential problems, as was the case during the period of ideological confrontation," the paper stated.

The study analyzed the developing trends in specific parts of the world — the Euro-Atlantic zone, the Middle East, as well as changes in domestic politics inside Western countries and in global economic development.

The authors conclude that the worldwide economic crisis is still in progress and the way out of it will most likely be accompanied by significant social-economic changes because of a fourth industrial revolution and surging opposition to globalization through aspirations for increased national sovereignty that could be seen by the rise of Trump and Brexit.

Another important outcome of the changes taking place throughout the world was the emergence of new centers of power and the development of a polycentric global world order, the study stressed. The West itself is becoming increasingly aware of these shifts, though with difficulties. "Even the governments of leading Western countries, for example [French President] Emmanuel Macron, publicly acknowledge ‘the end of West’s hegemony’ and emphasized that it is necessary to adjust as soon as possible to a qualitatively new global environment, even with regards to the geopolitical context," the report said.