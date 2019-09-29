US secretary of state welcomes new EU sanctions on Venezuela

WASHINGTON, September 29. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has welcomed new EU sanctions on Venezuela and called for increasing pressure on the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

"We welcome new EU sanctions on Maduro-regime officials involved in torture and human rights abuses, including the death of Captain Acosta," Pompeo wrote on his official Twitter account. "We must continue to ramp up pressure on Maduro and his cronies to free Venezuela from the nightmare they've imposed on its people," he added.

In 2018, the European Union imposed sanctions on 18 Venezuelan officials. On 27 September 2019, the EU expanded the list to 25 people. Among sanctioned individuals are representatives of Venezuela's security forces and intelligence whom the EU considers to be involved in torture and other human rights abuses.