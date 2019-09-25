EU countries approve new sanctions on Venezuelan officials

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. European Union countries have approved sanctions against seven more Venezuelan officials, Agence France-Presse reported on Wednesday, citing a diplomatic source.

According to the news agency, the new sanctions will target Venezuela’s intelligence agencies. The source said that "tortures and other human rights violations" were the reason for new sanctions.

The decision approved by the ambassadors of 28 EU member states will now have to be confirmed by the EU Council of Ministers. After that, the number of Venezuelan officials blacklisted by the EU will grow to reach 25.

The European Union first imposed sanctions on Caracas in November 2017. Those restrictions included "an embargo on arms and equipment for internal repression." In 2018, the EU blacklisted 18 Venezuelan officials.