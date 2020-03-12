MH17 court hearings is attempt to manipulate facts for pre-determined concept — envoy

The diplomat underscored that flight recorders of the crashed plane had been handed over to the Malaysian officials

BRUSSELS, March 12. /TASS/. The Dutch trial of the Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash is an attempt to manipulate facts in favor of predetermined concept, says Russian Envoy to the EU Vladimir Chizhov. "It is a strange process. The first logical question you get is why this case is reviewed by some district — which means local — court in the Netherlands? Next — why does the court try four actually random people, none of whom, most importantly, is present in the courthouse? What is this all for? A point that this is being done to pacify and calm the victims’ relatives sounds more than dubious. I believe, it is done only to reopen their wounds whereas all of them, without doubt, deserve compassion," he noted. Selective membership

Chizhov underscored that he oversees the entire MH17 crash story very carefully since day one, July 17, 2014. "I can say that an attempt by a group of nations to determine the cause of MH-17 tragedy has very fast degraded to an attempt to manipulate all conclusions in compliance with pre-determined parameters. At no stage of existence of the so-called Joint Investigative Team (JIT) a question has been raised of why Ukraine is included in its membership, while Russia, on the contrary, is strictly forbidden from participating in its work. Malaysia, a country whose plane and whose crew conducted the flight, was included in the JIT after the Team had already begun its work. The investigation refuses to give answer why Ukraine failed to close its airspace over the military conflict region. It was their duty, which they failed to fulfill," the diplomat underscored. Chizhov also recalled another key detail. "Few people remember that flight recorders of the Malaysian Boeing have been discovered, identified and officially handed over to the Malaysian officials [by representatives of the Donetsk People’s Republic]. And Malaysian authorities confirmed that the flight recorders had been handed over untouched." Pointing fingers