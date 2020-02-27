Washington rejects Moscow’s idea of lawyers’ meeting on New START — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Moscow suggested holding a meeting of Russian and US lawyers to discuss the possibility of extending the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), but the United States officially rejected the idea, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Vladimir Leontyev said at a roundtable on New START, hosted by the Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) on Thursday.

"The Americans are avoiding conversations on the treaty’s extension. They have decided for some reason that it is a very simple process that would take only a few days. We suggested holding a lawyers’ meeting to compare our positions on the issue and work out an understanding of the technical aspect of the extension process. However, the Americans issued an official refusal just recently," he pointed out.

According to the senior Russian diplomat, the non-extension of New START seems to be a real possibility.

"A treaty that makes it possible to somehow control and limit the nuclear arsenals of the world’s two biggest powers will cease to exist. One can say that this is how the almost 50-year era of arms control as we know it will come to an end," Leontyev emphasized.

Draft agreements

It is already impossible to draft any meaningful agreements before the expiration of New START however strongly the parties concerned may wish to do this, Vladimir Leontiev told the roundtable meeting.

"No follow-up agreement is in sight and it is clear that there is no chance of producing anything meaningful over the time left, however strongly the parties concerned may wish to do this," Leontiev lamented. Russia remains committed to the idea of prolonging New START, he added.

New START issue

New START, which came into force in 2011, limits Russia and the US to no more than 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and strategic bombers, no more than 1,550 deployed warheads and 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers.

The Treaty is set to remain in effect for ten years (until 2021) unless a new document is signed to replace it. The document can also be extended for no more than five years (that is, until 2026) by mutual agreement of the parties.

Moscow has repeatedly called on Washington to avoid delaying a decision on extending New START. US President Donald Trump said in response to a TASS question on November 4, 2019, that the US would like to make a new arms control agreement with Russia and China, and maybe some other countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, said in an interview with the Financial Times that if New START ceased to exist, the world would have no tools left to curb an arms race.