Russia expects US response to offer on extending New START without preconditions

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said the calls on Russia to extend New START are sent to the wrong address
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya Alexander Shchebak/TASS
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya
© Alexander Shchebak/TASS

UNITED NATIONS, February 27. /TASS/. Moscow expects the United States’ response to its proposal on extending New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) without preconditions, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has said.

"The calls on Russia to extend New START are sent to the wrong address. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered the US to extend New START without preconditions," Nebenzya told the UN Security Council’s meeting on preparing for the 2020 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference.

New START treaty

The Treaty between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) was signed in 2010 and it entered into force on February 5, 2011.

The document stipulates that seven years after its entry into effect each party should have no more than a total of 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and strategic bombers, as well as no more than 1,550 warheads on deployed ICBMs, deployed SLBMs and strategic bombers, and a total of 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, SLBM launchers and strategic bombers.

The nuclear arms reduction treaty obliges the parties to exchange information on the number of warheads and carriers twice a year.

The New START Treaty will remain in force during 10 years until 2021, unless superseded by a subsequent agreement. It may be extended for a period of no more than five years (i.e. until 2026) upon the parties’ mutual consent.

Moscow has numerously called on Washington not to delay the decision on the Treaty’s possible extension.

Putin backs idea of organizing voting on constitutional amendments on April 22
The day of the nationwide voting will not be a working day
Read more
Russian army wiped out well-equipped terrorist groups in Syria, says Putin
They unhesitatingly showed their high professionalism and combat capabilities, their moral fiber and best features during the operation in the Syrian Arab Republic, Putin stressed
Read more
Putin announces plans to equip Russian military with advanced hardware
The president pointed out that most Russian weapons have no equivalents in the world
Read more
First S-350 medium-range air defense system arrives for Russia’s Aerospace Force
The training center has already held an exercise to detect and eliminate a notional enemy aircraft
Read more
Press review: Estonia drops territorial bid and Russia sanctions may rattle global markets
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 26
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry refutes reports of airstrikes in Idlib on Monday
The ministry dismissed the claims as "deliberate misinformation"
Read more
Kiev’s declaring ‘Crimea Occupation Day’ has nothing to do with real situation — Kremlin
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky earlier signed a decree declaring Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol on February 26
Read more
National Projects are about concrete tasks, resources, personal responsibility — Putin
The president pointed to problems arising from the fact that there are national goals and the National Projects as a means of achieving these goals
Read more
Ukraine wants back only Crimea's territory without people, Russian diplomat says
Crimea is merely a territory for Kiev, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian Pantsyr-S1 systems arrive in Serbia - defense minister
According to the Serbian mass media, two out of six Pantsyr-S1 systems reached Serbia via Bulgaria’s airspace
Read more
Russian journalist barred from entering Latvia
Latvia’s customs officers refused to explain the reasons for the move
Read more
Russia’s generation 4++ MiG-35 fighter jet to feature automatic landing system
The new device will enhance the safety of piloting in adverse weather conditions
Read more
Over 30 shellings by militants reported in Syria in past day
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Oleg Zhuravlev said that militants shelled settlements in Syria's Aleppo, Latakia, Idlib and Hama governorates
Read more
Putin calls for tough response to police arbitrariness, falsification
Putin pointed to the need to take additional measures to arrange work at the pre-trial stage of criminal proceedings
Read more
Russian firm ready to produce no less than 12 Mi-38 multi-purpose helicopters a year
The Mi-38 medium multi-purpose helicopter can be used to transport cargoes and passengers
Read more
White Helmets wage information war against Syria — Russia’s intelligence chief
The Russian military has proven that the footage of alleged chemical weapon use in Syria’s Douma is fake, according to the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service
Read more
Putin praises society for intervening on Golunov’s behalf, saying it ‘made a difference’
The Russian president stressed that the investigation had to be thorough and carried out without any haste
Read more
Missing Russian teenager found in Mexico
No details surrounding the incident have been made public
Read more
Spread of coronavirus outside of China presents negative scenario for ruble — experts
The expert noted that the coronavirus influence is possible through two channels: oil prices and the exchange rate
Read more
Talk about truce with terrorists in Idlib means surrender — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat expressed serious concern about attempts to use religion in geopolitical games
Read more
Chinese envoy says coronavirus outbreak will be defeated, effective vaccine developed
According to Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui, the vaccine developed in China has proven to be effective, but more tests need to be carried out
Read more
Erdogan hopes to meet with Putin on March 5 ‘in the worst-case scenario’
On February 21, Erdogan announced that Macron and Merkel offered Putin to hold a four-way summit on Syria on March 5 in Istanbul
Read more
Putin urges opposition to roll out positive program and not engage in blame game
The Russian leader said criticism was necessary, but it was not enough to develop the country effectively
Read more
Syrian sappers discover Turkish-made explosives while demining Aleppo vicinities
One sapper group defuses up to 30 dangerous objects daily, advancing no more than 300 meters, according to the military engineers
Read more
Latest radar to enter service on Russian Arctic archipelago in mid-March
Upon the completion of the training on March 12, all the trainees will receive certificates giving them the right to operate radars of this type in the Arctic, according to the manufacturer
Read more
Former Russian presidential aide believes Donbass will never be part of Ukraine again
When asked what Donbass meant for him, the official pointed out that for him, people came first
Read more
Putin outraged over calls to kill children of Russia’s National Guardsmen
According to the Russian president, this may throw the country off balance
Read more
Putin supports ban on foreign bank accounts for senior government officials
Putin suggested to add the head of the state to the list
Read more
Kremlin says Russia, Turkey and Iran may hold meeting on Syria
The Kremlin spokesman stressed that this format of meeting did not imply the participation of France and Germany
Read more
Belarus, Russia sign protocol on compensations for off-spec oil
The Russian side is ready to compensate for supplies of contaminated oil
Read more
Russia, Turkey preparing new series of consultations on Idlib - Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat noted that the Turkish military in Idlib understands that the fighting in the de-escalation zone is against terrorists
Read more
US, Canadian, Norwegian military to carry out observation flight over Russia
Russian specialists will be present on board the aircraft to oversee that the flight is performed in accordance with the previously agreed parameters and includes equipment permitted by the treaty
Read more
US imposes sanctions on 13 entities and individuals in China, Iraq, Russia, Turkey
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that "the sanctions include restrictions on U.S. government procurement, U.S. government assistance, and exports"
Read more
Press review: NATO spooked by myth of Russian ‘doctrines’ and RAND sparks Turkey coup talk
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, February 21
Read more
Estonia has no territorial claims to Russia — president
Prime Minister Juri Ratas and Defense Minister Juri Luik have also spoken in favor of its ratification
Read more
Crisis at UN grows over non-issuance of US visas to Russian delegates — diplomat
Since the start of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, more than 20 Russian delegates have not been issued US visas
Read more
Lavrov calls reaction to Putin’s P5 summit initiative ‘promising’
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who addressed the World Holocaust Forum on January 23, suggested convening the P5 summit in 2020
Read more
Scientists debunk rumors of unnatural coronavirus origin
Some media speculated that the virus could have originated from a laboratory
Read more
Press review: What’s behind Trump’s India tour and Russian envoy says US biggest UN debtor
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, February 25
Read more
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova wraps up sports career
Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated female tennis
Read more
Russian scientists accidentally create universal all-purpose computer vision algorithm
The researchers were developing a document scanning app
Read more
Oil era to last for at least 20 more years — Russian energy minister
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that "in absolute terms, the hydrocarbon economy will remain during the coming twenty years, and there is no way around it"
Read more
Putin keeps his subordinates under pressure to jolt them into action
Otherwise, according to the president, they begin to "slack off" and "let their guard down"
Read more
Last Soviet Union Marshal Dmitry Yazov dies at 95
Yazov held the post of the Minister of Defense of the Soviet Union between 1987 and 1991
Read more
Anti-Russian speculations led to unprecedented degradation of Russian-US ties — embassy
Russian diplomats expressed their "deep concern about the new twist of speculations on the alleged Russian meddling in the US elections"
Read more
Press review: Erdogan’s Idlib offensive a ‘question of time’ and why Haftar visited Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, February 20
Read more
Russia to conduct observation flight over Turkey this week
The flight will be carried out by the Russian surveillance plane Tu-154M-LK-1
Read more
Syrian troops withdraw from Nayrab in Idlib — media
According to the report, militants supported by Turkish artillery and tanks attacked positions held by the pro-governmental troops thrice in the past day
Read more
Russia suspends work of its trade missions in US, Baltic States
Meanwhile, in some countries, in particular, in Saudi Arabia and Mexico, the ministry is stepping up its support, according to the industry and trade minister
Read more
Military source: Reports Russian aircraft stopped Turkish forces’ attack in Idlib fake
"It is fake news," the source said
Read more
Russia’s latest Il-112 military transport plane to perform 2nd flight in April
The debut flight of the Il-112V plane was successful
Read more